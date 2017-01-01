Policing the Police -- Jesse Ventura
In this episode of the World according to Jesse, governor looks at one of the most prominent problems in America – police brutality. With police officers no longer being an intrusted guardians of society, but a potential killers, Jesse delivers his viewpoint on how the police force can stop the shootings from happening – and why it hasn’t. Later in the show, Governor is joined by a former Baltimore police officer Michaerl Wood Junior and the former Ferguson police chief Thomas Jackson – for a debate over the thin blue line.
