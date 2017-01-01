Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

NSA Whistleblower William Binney, Terror Attacks Not a Priority




 NSA Whistleblower William Binney joins the program to discuss how the NSA cares more about ensuring the money keeps flowing than to stop terror attacks and bad guys. He also discusses the movie about his time at the NSA, "A Good American". The film is Oliver Stone's latest work on the nefarious activities of our government.
















