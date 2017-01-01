NSA Whistleblower William Binney, Terror Attacks Not a Priority
NSA Whistleblower William Binney joins the program to discuss how the
NSA cares more about ensuring the money keeps flowing than to stop
terror attacks and bad guys. He also discusses the movie about his time
at the NSA, "A Good American". The film is Oliver Stone's latest work on
the nefarious activities of our government.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment