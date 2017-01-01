NORTH KOREA NUCLEAR ALERT -- FINAL WARNING!
NORTH Korea has accused the US of sparking war between the two nations amid fears they may use military drills as an excuse to fire yet another missile. Kim Jong-un has regularly responded to US military operations in the region with missile launches as the two nations trade threats of conflict. Now North Korea has blasted Donald Trump’s soldiers, accusing them of “imperialist aggression” after US forces joined South Korean troops to carry out military drills on the Korean peninsula. In a statement through propaganda mouthpiece KCNA, the North Korean regime accused the US of preparing for an invasion. They said: “The U.S. imperialists and the south Korean puppet forces are reportedly getting more hell-bent on war moves against the DPRK.
