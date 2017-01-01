Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Edmonton Terrorist Attack Update





 While calendars were being changed from September to October, 30-year-old Abdulahi Hasan Sharif attacked a Edmonton police officer and ran over several pedestrians in the latest Islamic State terrorist attack. As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempts to sing you back to sleep with soothing sophistic language, Stefan Molyneux speaks as to the civilization destroying dangers of tolerating intolerance.











