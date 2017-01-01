Edmonton Terrorist Attack Update

While calendars were being changed from September to October,
30-year-old Abdulahi Hasan Sharif attacked a Edmonton police officer and
ran over several pedestrians in the latest Islamic State terrorist
attack. As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempts to sing you
back to sleep with soothing sophistic language, Stefan Molyneux speaks
as to the civilization destroying dangers of tolerating intolerance.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment