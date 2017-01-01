Catalonia Declares Landslide Win In Independence Referendum Marred By Violence
Catalonia's regional government declared a landslide win for the "yes" side in a disputed referendum on independence from Spain that degenerated into ugly scenes of mayhem on Sunday, with more than 800 people injured as riot police attacked peaceful protesters and unarmed civilians gathered to cast their ballots.
