BREAKING NEWS TRUMP 10/22/17 , North Korea UPDATE ,Clinton Email, Russia Investigation
The media's are the power ,three for any country ,if they are not honest ,they make a damage to the government ,the public information ,must be based in proof ,Atherton ways is damaging the Nationals interests , for that reason ,is necessary to regulate the information by truth . Sensationalism ,and partials positions are stooping and destroying the nation s ,real knowledge ,power and evolution .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment