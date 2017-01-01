Anonymous- IT IS HERE AND IT IS NOW!
Humanity is at it's end. There are a hundred different ways the end is coming. Which one is the actual "nail in the coffin" is irrelevant. The final result is one in the same. If anyone is holding an ace up their sleeve, now would be the time to play it.
is anyone in jail for the dozens of laws broken during the Obama regime? Is anyone in jail from the dozens of laws broken by the Clinton Crime Family? No one has even been charged, I do not believe President Trump is any different than any other politician, I believe they are all reading and playing to their scripts. If President Trump was different, and believed in the U.S. Constitution, he could go to the people of the U.S. and ask for the help he required. Not everyone is unprepared, not everyone is in an electronic coma, some of us are waiting, some of us are prepared.
