Anonymous - Consciousness Shapes Reality
Another world is possible. You are invited to join your fellow brothers and sisters to come together to use our conscience our hearts on October 22, 2017 at 8pm US Central time to create the largest magnification in the frequency love that this world has ever known. At that time either alone in your room or out in public with your freinds and community stop all that you are doing and silently use your mind to project feelings of love and peace. To envision a new world. Not thoughts of violent struggles to get there but of actually being there. Feel the freedom, the commuinity, lack of fear, feel the love. Do this for fifteen minutes and together I promise you we use the laws of physics to set our course right. Organize flash mobs for that time. Have them take place in busy areas then all togther jsut drop down in silence and medotate, envision, create. Think of it as a temporary occupation if you are outside. For those 15 minutes just disengage. Though it may appear as passive this silent act will speak loudly. You will be heard, For you are all creators. Think 15 minute iccupations removes the threat of being arrested. There just isnt enough time. As soon as the minutes are up you go about your day. This removes the fear for the genreral public which has kept them from expressing their desires for a new world. This removes that fear and allows the masses to join in once again. So even if you are one who doesnt believe in the power of the mind you can see how this tatic is still useful for you to use or attend. Afterwars keep it ging if you choose. Put forth the love in action. Do something nice, helpful, talk with those around you find solutions to our problems where we are the solution not some corrupt system. Peace, Love, Namaste, Another World is Possible. #OpOct22
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment