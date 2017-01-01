All Roads Lead To The Cabal, Death Is Knocking At Their Door

The cabal has indicted Manafort and the charges have nothing to do with Russian collusion. This is going to backfire on the cabal because all roads will lead to Obama, Clinton and the corrupt Cabal non elected government officials. Russia is pointing out that there is a money trail in Ukraine, following it to see where it leads. The Catalonia's President says he will agree to snap elections. Russia has begun construction of two Iranian nuclear power plants. NK says that he had nothing to do with the ransom ware that spread around the globe.
