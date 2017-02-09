URGENT! TRUMP BREAKING SPEECH IN TEXAS 9/2/17
Trump knows exactly what he is doing, what he wants to see, and were he is going to go, so he can picture in his mind when he begins the rebuilding process.He is one of the greatest master builders, renovators of our times. Just look at the NYC skyline, most recent old DC post office. Trump is hands on, not a Bush fly over, or Obama style bowl shi...ter. Screw the communist media sitting behind their desks, or the vacationing senators and congressmen, were the hell have they been.Come Ye All, Hillary, Maxine Waters, Peskily, Tom McCan, Graham get your smelly feet wet.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment