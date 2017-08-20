The Greatest Betrayal Never Told
What can we do? We can buy gold and silver in order to wage economic war against this monstrosity known as the United States (I say this as a patriotic American who actually values the Constitution (which the United States no longer follows) ). We can spread the word about child trafficking and heroin and cocaine trafficking, all of which CIA is involved in. We can prep for the civil war or revolution which is coming, so that when it hits we can kill as many psychotic politicians as possible (this country used to give out the death penalty for counterfeiting, which virtually all politicians are involved in, therefore, legally speaking, virtually all of them deserve death).
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment