The Death Of The American Middle Class
Our young country can go so many ways from here. we need to stop electing business leaders to rule our country. we need more humanitarians , and no I am not saying socialism. In my opinion we first have to set strict rules over the banks, lobbyist, military, and government spending. Second politicians should only be paid the average salary of the state they represent. If they want a raise benefit your state. the average income for a senator or elected official is $174,000, the average income for any middle class person $54,000 the average income for the working poor is $17,000. If we implemented this idea we could have our elected officials working for us LIKE THEY ARE SUPPOSE TO. The federal government, state government, city government work for the people not the other way around. You are their boss do not let your employees run the show.
Posted by Bob Chapman
