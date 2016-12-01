Red Alert : N. Korea says it has right to shoot down US warplanes

North Korea’s FM says Donald Trump has declared war on Pyongyang and warned of counter-measures.
This
comes after the US president’s inflammatory comments about the North
Korean leader on Twitter. An expert on the region Simone Chun believes
that a peace initiative proposed by China and Russia could resolve the
crisis – if the US is willing to take the first step.
