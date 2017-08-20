Light on Conspiracies - Don't Fall For The Hoaxes and False Flags with Ole Dammegard
Jeff interviews returning guest, Ole Dammegard. Topics include: the Arab spring, the Euro spring, mass shootings, terror attacks, smart cities, manufacturing terror, psy-ops, emotional manipulation, crisis solutions company, a detailed analysis of the Charlottesville car attack, false flag? real or hoax? crisis actors and agencies, controlling the public narrative, Sandy Hook, Boston Marathon, same people popping up at different events, why does no one talk about these events, Chip Tatum and CIA, assassinations, where is it all headed, non-violent solutions, fearlessness, shining a light on the darkness, people waking up in the millions
