Jim Rickards What will happen October 15th, 2017? Economic Collapse in on October 15th, 2017
Well if you research, a lot is happening. Just hasn't happened here in America yet to the point it slaps you in the face. Soros has sold most of his stock. President Trump stated when he was running for office that he hoped the dollar would crash before he took office. Think he was joking? We are no longer the worlds currency used to purchase oil. It never hurts to be prepared. Greece fell, Venezuela had their financial crash and many are eating out of garbage cans. People are dieing. They couldn't get medications. Go to an underground news network not CNN and other swamp papers... Mike Maloney has about nine videos of what money is-I'd never heard or been taught about what he says and the history. Very informative. Jim Richards is one of the top in what our government has done. Every America gets in trouble they run to him....
