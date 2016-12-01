IRMA HITS FLORIDA - Intense Situation In Key Largo!
Hurricane Irma bludgeoned Florida on Sunday morning, snapping trees like matchsticks and knocking out power to more than 1 million people. Hurling 130 mph winds, the Category 4 storm made landfall at 9:10 a.m. ET on Cudjoe Key, the National Hurricane Center said. Even more powerful could be the storm surges that to swallow Florida's coastal cities. Waves crash over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay as Irma slams Miami. Southwestern coastal cities from Cape Sable and Captiva could see walls of water up to 15 feet, the National Hurricane Center said. "This is a situation," the National Hurricane Center said. "Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves." Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said storm surge is the main fear. "We're going to get through the winds, we'll get through the rain, depending on what the level of surge is," he said. "But more importantly, the surge will occur tomorrow at the same time we have a high tide -- so that compounds the problem." In Fort Myers, where storm surge warnings are in effect, Evanson Ngai stayed up all night, tracking the hurricane. Still, not everyone heeded orders to evacuate. "It's going from crappy to worse," said John Hines, who did not evacuate and stayed in his home in Key West. More than 1.35 million electric customers across 24 counties are without power, Florida Power and Light said Sunday morning. More than 650,000 customers are without power in the Miami-Dade area alone. "key largo" storm florida "miami florida" "key west" "naples florida" hurricane weather 2017 home update video "video clip" latest home "home insurance" travel roads driving food supplies water trees wind "high wind" roof repair reapairs "extreme weather" "weather forecast" ocean beach house family lifestyle nature "heavy rain" "southeast florida" "florida keys" boat destruction Miami-Dade officers can no longer respond to calls for service, the Miami-Dade Department tweeted Sunday. Police are urging residents to stay indoors and not venture outside. -- Manatee County officials announced a curfew from 3 p.m. ET Sunday until 3 p.m. ET Monday. Residents must remain either in their home or in a shelter, the sheriff said. -- A storm surge warning wraps around the state, from Brevard County to Tampa Bay. -- More than 72,000 people have moved into more than 390 shelters across the state, the governor's office said.
