Ex Muslim Speaks Out

Question: "I’m an ex-muslim middle eastern immigrant, I’ve noticed a lot of parallels in the rise of tyranny back home and the rise of tyranny in the west. Obviously, as I chose to be in the west now, this concerns me but not for my own sake. After attempting to relate these thoughts with others, whether those back home or my new neighbours, people are often skeptical of my observations. Despite watching things regress in the last few years to an obvious, almost painful, degree I feel like my observations are only getting more validated despite not earning legitimacy in the public sphere. A big aspect of this is having both the left and the right perceiving me as the other, the far right viewing me no different from those that seek to destroy the west and the far left viewing me no different than those that seek to discriminate against muslims, how do I reconcile this and earn my place in this shaky society? Is there no more room for nuance?" "Over this time I’ve also come to realize the importance of balancing tradition but maintaining an open mind and I think both forms of societies have pros and cons. How can we redirect the conversation from eliminating the other side into synthesizing? The biggest catastrophe that has hit the west since WW2 in my estimation is the death of (and on-going war on) the family and it genuinely sadness me, on the other hand things are far too rigid back home and the concept of family can almost be suffocating."
