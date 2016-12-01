Donald Trumps Most EXTREME Flip Flop

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Donald Trump flips flops on DACA and many other issues leaving even his previous supporters like Ann Coulter calling for his impeachment. The Latest with Hillary Clintons new book. More bad news for the oil backed U.S petrol dollar, bad business practices by coca cola in Mexico plus a lot more. Even some good news.
