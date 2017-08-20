De-Dollarization Continues As More Countries Separate Themselves From The Dollar
American's had to borrow big in July. Wholesale inventories jumped to the highest since the November slide. Atlanta Fed is now reporting a 3.0 GDP number, completely manipulated. War on cash in India completely backfires the economy is falling apart. Venezuela pushes the agenda of bypassing the dollar and using other currencies. Iran, South Korea sign banking cooperation to bypass the dollar. More countries are moving to other currencies to protect themselves from the collapsing dollar
Bob Chapman
