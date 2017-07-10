World War 3 is Coming - Shocking Predictions Coming True

Henry Kissinger said "If You Can't Hear the Drums of War You Must Be Deaf". WW3 World War 3
The
former secretary of state said some very shocking things back in 2011.
Even more shocking is how the world has progressed since then. Is WW3
really coming?
The government
has a way of blinding us and dividing us without us even noticing.
America seems like its weakening but is it really? We know the United
States reach extends around the world. The NSA knows exactly what
everybody is doing. Is a country that is able to do that unnoticed for
so many years really that weak or is it just what they want to portray,
luring their enemies in, making them threaten the US until the US has a
reason to go to war? Are we all blindly being led into World War 3? You
decide.
This video is not a reflection of my political views.
This video was created from a satirical article meant to draw attention
at the masses irrational fear of the NWO and WW3. Even though the
article was written jokingly I found it kind of interesting how the
international political world seems to be moving more towards
conflict.Some of the things mentioned in the article are actually
happening in some ways which is what the clips are showing. I combined
the clips with the satirical article to create a what if scenario. Its
not meant to be taken seriously and is just meant for entertainment and
for people to discuss their own ideas of where the world is headed. in
the comment section. To be clear, this is not to be taken seriously and
is meant to only create discussion of the political atmosphere.
