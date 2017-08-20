Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Why did Lynn de Rothschild Tweet This?





 We know the Economist magazine is part of the Rothschild dynasty. We've discussed their 1988 cover of phoenix bird rising from the ashes of the dollar, calling 2018 as the year of the One World Currency. We know the dollar is tied to oil. By moving cars away from the combustion engine, this will certainly effect the oil industry. Is this signaling from the Rothschilds that the petro dollar is about to end?








