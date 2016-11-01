When Will It All Finally Come To An End?
The case against Debbie Wasserman Shultz continues to become more and more suspicious. The laptop she was fighting for didn't belong to her it belonged to Imran Awan. Mueller has changed direction, since he cannot find anything in regard to Russian collusion he is going after Trump finances. Attorny General Sessions is not pursuing leakers in Washington. New report showing McMasters is very volatile. He stated in a letter that Susan Rice did nothing wrong and allowed her to keep security clearance. Hacker who stopped Wannacry malware was arrested. Venezuela opposition leader was returned home after his arrest. EU named additional Russian officials and placed sanctions on them. The deep state is now pushing global drills to counter Russia.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment