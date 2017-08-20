What They DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW About Geoengineering
As the deep state continues to geonegineer our skies and dabble in weather warfare, the Ozone layer is being destroyed, UV radiation is off the charts and the entire biosphere is moving closer and closer to total collapse.
Dane Wigington, the founder of Geoengineeringwatch.com returns to SGT report and files this startling warning:
"Seventy-five percent of all GDP has been produced for FREE from NATURE. No longer. Everything from crops to fish farms are collapsing. We had 50,000 tons of fish just die in Vietnam. Approximately the same amount os salmon went belly up earlier this year in Chile. We're nearing the place where we won't have enough food to put on the shelves, and that's the bottom line. So, with no Biosphere production there can be no economic production, there can be no civilization as we know it. And that's the road we'e on."
