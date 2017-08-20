What the Media Won't Tell You About North Korea
I think the US would attack its own self and make it look like it was NK. The fact that the mainstream media is sayin that Korea suddenly has missles that could reach Chicago or New York is a concern to me. We all know they dont really but the MsM wants us to believe.
It's a hypernormalized reality, facts and truth don't matter since it's a manufactured narrative. Washingtons global hegemonic agenda need low hanging fruit like North Korea. Dear Leader could be easily killed if his narrative is no longer useful. For now a simple Global Villain is what America requires.
