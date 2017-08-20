What The Media Is Covering Up With Charlottesville Riots
i think you have it in Reverse on Whom Started the Charlettesville incident , Yes it Was designed by the Local Offices of government , but , in a way the Futhur implement Law Over People Giving the Corporate Control to Push their agenda on its Own people . All of the Leftist AND Rigist is Just a Distraction From The TRUTH !!! It would seem that it is YOu that needs to be Awoken to the Play bill that THEY are Pushing Down YOUR Throat , False Information is a way to Gain Diciplesa to THEIR Agenda !!! DON'T FALL FOR IT !!!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment