We Are Crashing Now – Clif High
When is the crash coming? Internet data mining expert Clif High says, “We are crashing now. That’s the problem. We may not have a big crash down, but we are crashing now in the form of the crack up boom. . . . When your currency is dying, and we saw this with the greenback (after the Civil War), the currency went into this brief burst of hyperinflation and then no one would touch it. So, we are getting into a period right now where we are seeing the hyperinflation of our dollar. Technically, you could see the Dow go up to 30,000, 40,000 or 50,000, and it will be as meaningless as those numbers might suggest. At the same time, we might see Bitcoin in the neighborhood of $13,800 by February of next year, and that is just the start. That’s when we launch the crypto explosion into the USA population and society, and that’s February of next year. Prior to that, it’s like the orchestra tuning up.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
