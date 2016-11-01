Unveiling True History: Steve Quayle with L.A. Marzulli
Thursday August 3, 2017 Tonight on The Hagmann Report... 7:00pm EDT Join premiere father/son investigative team, Mr Douglas J Hagmann and his son, Mr Joe Hagmann for a full hour of news, analysis and commentary live from Hagmann HQ. 8:00pm EDT Welcome Steve Quayle along with fellow researcher, writer, film producer and featured speaker at the True Legends Conference, L.A. Marzulli. Steve is the former editor and publisher of Survival Quest and Security and Survival Chronicles – monthly newsletters which dealt with perilous events and how to prepare for them. For the past seven years, Quayle has articulated the need for Americans to be aware of bioterrorism and weapons of mass destruction. Upon publication of Breathe No Evil, Quayle upstaged mainstream media by years spelling out detailed effects of bioterrorism. Prior to publication of Breathe No Evil, Quayle went on record predicting a major chemical or biological attack in a large world city. Three weeks later, the Aum Shinrikyo cult released nerve gas in the Tokyo subway. Steve continues to shout from the rooftops, his concern for the massive loss of life due to lack of civil defense and preparation in the public and private sectors. Breathe No Evil was written as an antidote for fear informing people of the necessary steps to take prior to biological and chemical terrorism. Grab a cup, a pen and a notepad as we hit the skinny pedal on the right with Hagmann and Hagmann Report favorite, Mr Steve Quayle of stevequayle.com. We invited Pastor David Lankford and Steve Quayle to join us and open the week because frankly, the news cycles are almost too much to bear; even for battle hardened pros like the members of Team Hagmann. Without spiritual nourishment and discernment, none of us have any hope whatsoever of remaining healthy, proactive and potent in this fight. L.A. Marzulli joins Steve Quayle to present new data and investigative findings this evening on The Hagmann Report as well as September 15-17, 2017 at the True Legends Conference. Please note: tickets to the once-in-a-lifetime event, the True Legends Conference are almost sold out. To learn more, simply click here. 8:00pm EDT – 10:00pm EDT Plan on sticking around for the full show as we welcome longtime Hagmann Report guest and great friend of the show, Mr LA Marzulli. Mr Marzulli joins Steve Quayle for two full hours that promise to Unveil True History. If you missed our super hot July 6th show with LA Marzulli simply click here. Tonight, LA will touch on his most recent installment in his Watchers series, Watchmen Chronicles. He will also punch out a powerful tag-team information filled presentation, based in part on his recent fact finding mission, along with the Genesis Six Team, to Peru.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: L.A. Marzulli
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment