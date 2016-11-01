Turkey Can Occupy Europe in 3 Days
Synopsis: According to today’s Sunday Express, a British paper, a Turkish newspaper closely aligned to the government of President Recep Erdogan recently proclaimed in a bold headline: “Turkey can occupy Europe within 3 days”.
The pronouncement is part of Turkey’s 12-year fight to become a member of the European Union. Turkey has used the migrant invasion as a political bargaining chip to force the EU government in Brussels to speed up their entry into EU membership.
The Turkish paper backs up their claim based on the military readiness work of political scientist George Friedman, founder of Stratfor.
Turkey has a very large, well-equipped standing army. As the Turkish paper put it:
“Friedman said the Turks could defeat Germany in one afternoon and France in one hour.”
“Germany has abandoned by its citizens. If we start in the morning, we can have our evening prayer in Bellevue Castle.” – the official residence of the president of Germany.
Why?
Two years ago, a survey was conducted asking how likely citizens were to fight for their country. It found that only 18% of Germans would fight for Germany, only 29% of the French would, and only 27% of the British would defend their nation.
