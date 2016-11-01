Top French Intel Boss Reveals Operation Beluga: US-UK Plot to Discredit Putin and Destabilize Russia
Renowned French security expert Paul Barril discloses the existence of
Operation Beluga, a covert Western intelligence scheme intended to
undermine Russia and its leaders. Key Words: Bill Browder, Berezovsky, France, Russia, Trump
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment