To Buy Or Sell Bitcoin Cash, That Is The Question - Jeff Berwick on The Crypto Show
Jeff is interviewed by Jonathan Mohan for The Crypto Show, topics include: the recent bitcoin fork and the emergence of bitcoin cash, a very positive result, the beauty of the free market, exchanges not returning bitcoin cash, will BTH become the bigger bitcoin, questions around the segwit technology, segwit 2x activation support and timing, will there be 3 bitcoins? is a segwit bitcoin even still bitcoin? is this an attempt to take over and destroy bitcoin? but what about Litecoin!? Anarchapulco 2018!
