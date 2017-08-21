This Proves They Are Planning The Apocalypse (Surviving SHTF / Economic Collapse)
Here's an interesting coincidence. The NY City blackout was 7/13/77. 137 is the 33rd prime. Between that date and 8/21/2017 it is 40 years, 1 month and 9 days. 4019 is the 555th prime number. Big Ben is being shut down tomorrow for the first time in history for 4 years. Big Ben is 555 feet tall. (6660 inches) 4 means death. But like I said, it's just a coincidence. Oh, and if you subtract 33 from 555 we get 522 which when flipped is 322 and tomorrow is day number 223.
