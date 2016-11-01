Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

This is Why CIVIL WAR draws near

 The extreme polarization of the U.S. citizenry can only lead America to civil war as the delusional Left refuses to embrace reality. All that's necessary now is a catalyzing event, and the extreme, violent Left will unleash mass bombings, violence, arson and more.

The civil war draws near.



















