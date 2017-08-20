They Aren't Going to Tell You About This! (CERN ALERT MESSAGE 2017)

CERN= Gate to HELL!
WHAT IS THE END GOAL OF DESTROYING OUR MAGNETIC FIELD? TOTAL DESTRUCTION OF THE PLANET?
HOW DO WE STOP THEM?
CERN is built on the former site of a temple to Apollyon, who is referenced in the book of Revelation as the king of the horde of the "bottomless pit". Scripture says the key to the pit will be given in the end times and when it is opened something terrible will come through. There is documented evidence that CERN seeks to open doors to other dimensions, they openly admit it. They have also released videos which indicate these intentions, along with other occult messages, as well as erecting the statue of Shiva (the destroyer) who is synonymous with Satan (according to occult scholars). All of this combined with other prophecy being fulfilled in modern times is an overwhelming sign of the times. People need to do a little digging and open their eyes, no need to to take anyone's word for it- the evidence is all there. Unfortunately most just scoff at the idea of anything beyond their well-programmed existence, they trust in the "wisdom" of men and science. They put their faith in what they can see but don't realize that most of what they see is manufactured deception, making them blind to the truth. Time is short my friends and Jesus Christ is the only path to salvation- He is the way, the truth and the life. God bless and all the best to all of you.
