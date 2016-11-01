There Is Something Strange Happening On August 21 | THE GREAT AMERICAN ECLIPSE OF 2017
There are many strange coincidences associated with this event. Are all of these synchronizations merely happenstance or were they specifically designed as a sign or an omen? You decide, just remember this,
"But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only"-Mat 24:36
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment