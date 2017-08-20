The Strange Story of Philadelphia Experiment - Documentary
It wasn't Einstein read your books he only turn up on site every fortnight Their was only one person who was playing with physics at this level but he past away that year that this Experiment took place wow wonder were they got the paper work from . Unified field theory, what a lot of Baloney .Its Tesla not Einstein. look around you how many objects do encounter on a daily bases that this Scientist is responsible for as for a degauser what a high tech peace of technology you can do with it
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment