THE SIGN OF JONAH--USA WARNING* What will happen August 21, 2017?
There will be wars and rumours of wars, and many false prophets will arise. Immediately after those days the sun will be darkened and the moon will not give its lights the stars will fall and the heavens shaken.. we are hearing now of rumors of war with North Korea...even I have been guilty of trying to predict the day of destruction . The sun will soon be darkened on 21/08/17 and the moon will not give its light. Stars falling..when a missile is re entering the atmosphere the pressure on the head creates intense heat which gives of an intense star shaped light... if the USA is to be attacked it could possibly happen during the eclipse. Congress is on recess, Donald trump is apparently in New Jersey for 17 days which means he's back 22/08/17
Posted by Bob Chapman
