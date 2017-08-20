The Nuclear Threat & Arizona's Banned Books : VICE News

VICE News sits down with Katie Schmid, a transgender soldier, about the confusion surrounding the military’s trans ban.
Trump responds to North Korea as the threat of nuclear attack looms.
A
2010 law banning Mexican American Studies courses in Arizona goes to
trial. VICE News talks to students, teachers and proponents of the law
on the eve of a federal court ruling that may overturn it.
