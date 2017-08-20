Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Nuclear Threat & Arizona's Banned Books : VICE News




 VICE News sits down with Katie Schmid, a transgender soldier, about the confusion surrounding the military’s trans ban.

Trump responds to North Korea as the threat of nuclear attack looms.

A 2010 law banning Mexican American Studies courses in Arizona goes to trial. VICE News talks to students, teachers and proponents of the law on the eve of a federal court ruling that may overturn it.














