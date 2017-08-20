The North Korean Crisis - An Orchestrated Plan For Order Out Of Chaos
All eyes are on Kim Jong-un as the leaders of both North Korea and the United States both face off in an epic showdown of ego and military might! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth outlines the very real possible scenario of a false flag attack that would ultimately be blamed on North Korea in an effort to topple yet another regime not yet controlled by a Rothschild owned centralized bank.
Posted by Bob Chapman
