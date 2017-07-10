The Next Crisis Financial Crisis Is Going To Be A Dollar Crisis: Peter Schiff
The bottom line is that this generation nor any future generations are going to overthrow the fundamentals of economics and raw math. The global and domestic financial systems have already failed. Everything is being propped up by financial slight of hand and overt fraud. We have been in the midst this slow motion train wreck for at least 8 years running and there is only 50 feet of track left. If they suddenly halt debt monetization or raise the interbank lending rate to realistic levels the global financial systems will lock up within a few hours.
Posted by Bob Chapman
