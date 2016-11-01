The Nature of Reality & The 5G Beast System -- Max Igan
Max Igan from Thecrowhouse.com returns to SGT Report to discuss the nature of reality and the rollout of the 5g Beast system. The goal of the 5g rollout is to create the internet of things, a nightmarish total control grid where just about everything you can imagine will be chipped and tracked, including you.
Max says, "The internet of things and the smart grid is blanket control of everything, monitoring of everybody, and underneath that is also the very real possibility of the weaponization of the airwaves because 5g technology is what they use for microwave cannons and active denial systems."
Posted by Bob Chapman
