The Hidden Dark Web - Documentary

Does anyone really honestly believe that a program created by the U.S. military doesn't have a hidden protocol that follows and reports sender and receiver and message to a central US source. If you don't, you are grossly ignorant. Based upon some of the comments from these supposed "hackers," they are just useful idiots for the Intel aparachiks.
