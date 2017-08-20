The Future of Gaming -- You Are Being Gamed

In this classic Corbett Report podcast from 2010, James opens up the virtual Skinner box and peers into the future of gaming in the world of ubiquitous computing. When our daily life consists of interactions with computers, will there be any way to avoid amusing ourselves to death?
