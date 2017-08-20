The Final Wave Of Souls Is Here & It’s Going To Change Everything
The Wave of the Future: The long awaited Third Wave of virgin Souls is now finally incarnating on Earth.
In fact, most Souls incarnating today are Third Wavers or their forerunners, to help accommodate for the next step in the evolution and expansion of the human consciousness.
The First few forerunners started to arrive roughly 100 years ago as scouts to make preparations for the Third Wave. Their talents were many and varied and appropriate for the task.
From about 1940 onward, these Souls with their special talents became known as the Indigo Children and began to arrive in larger numbers.
The Indigos came to prepare for the arrival of the Third Wave of virgin Souls who have never been to earth before. All Indigos have only little Karma from previous lives to deal with and they have guts and many talents.
Posted by Bob Chapman
