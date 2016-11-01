The Eugenics Program Is Working! Fertility In Men Down 60% Over last 40 Years
The eugenics agenda for a reduction in the global population is working
as new studies show that fertility in men is down 60% over the last 40
years! In this video Dan Dicks of Press for Truth explains the part that
the mainstream media is leaving out...the fact that is has been done by
design by eugenicists who have an agenda for global population control.
