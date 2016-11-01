The Entire Economic System Is Based On An Illusion Which Will Shatter

BLS is out with its job numbers and on the surface it sounds fantastic, but beneath the illusionary fake numbers the truth shines through, the jobs that are added are low paying part-time jobs. Central bankers pretend that we don't have inflation, all they did was manipulate the way the calculate inflation. The credit industry is very worried about the removal of QE, there is a new term they are using and its called quantitative failure.
