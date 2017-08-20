The Elite's Agenda Is In Full Swing, What Happened To Common Sense?
US Rep meets with Assange to expose the truth about the Russian hoax. Debbie Wasserman Shultz aid has been indicted on 4 counts. FBI reopens the FOIA case on Lynch-Clinton tarmac meeting. Government officials are calling for the removal of Confederate statues. The elite are pushing their agenda and it is in full swing. Japan wants bolster its missile defense with the US Aegis Ashore system. UN document leaked showing Saudi is responsible for killing hundreds of children. Syria calls on UN to stop the US coalition from committing war crimes. Russia, Turkey and Iran meet to setup de-escalation zones. There was another event and this time it happened in Spain.
Posted by Bob Chapman
