The Elite Push Their Latest Agenda, Divide And Conquer, But It's Failing
Charlottesville is a staged event, this event was setup to divide and conquer the people, this is the same tactic the elite use in other nations. Russian bank has been disconnected from the SWIFT payment system. The elite want to invade Venezuela, but by pushing the agenda they are bringing the South American countries closer together. South Korean President tells the world that they are the only ones that can declare war with the North. Kim Jong Un decides not to bomb Guam. Taliban tells Trump to get out of their country. The people in Syria, their message is the same, they want peace and they want to go home. They said they had a peaceful life before the war.
Posted by Bob Chapman
