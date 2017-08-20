The Elite Move Ahead With Their Agenda, The Chaos Has Just Begun
Trump warns Venezuela that the US has a military option. South Korea
says unlikely NK will bomb Guam. China bans coal, oil and other imports
from NK. US military is not on high alert and there are no actions being
taken by the fleet or forces. Russia says the US should leave
Afghanistan. The elite are pushing their agenda in Virginia.
