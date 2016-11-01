The Deep State Strikes Back, Pushing Everything To The Edge
Deep state is leaking as much info as possible. The FBI has your info and they don't have to inform you that they do. Seymour Hersh shows that the CIA as behind the entire Russia operation. McMasters is firing people that are close to Trump. Duterte wants 30,000 more soldiers. Troops are moving up to the contact line in Ukraine. Trump signed the sanctions but is making preparations to take it to the supreme court. Russia says the sanctions will not stop the pipeline to Germany. Russia scales down gas supply to Ukraine. Russia sets up more de-escalation zones in Syria.
Posted by Bob Chapman
