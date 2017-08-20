Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Decline is hitting each Economic Sector and there is no stopping it

The Economic System Is Breaking Down One Sector At A Time








The carmageddon is in full swing, delinquencies spike to 10 year highs. US manufacturing declines and the biggest driver is automobiles. US twice as likely to default before Germany. The economy is quickly falling apart. The decline is hitting each economic sector and there is no stopping it.



















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers