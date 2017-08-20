The Economic System Is Breaking Down One Sector At A Time
The carmageddon is in full swing, delinquencies spike to 10 year
highs. US manufacturing declines and the biggest driver is automobiles.
US twice as likely to default before Germany. The economy is quickly
falling apart. The decline is hitting each economic sector and there is
no stopping it.
